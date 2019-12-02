British Independent Film Awards: Sam Adewunmi Wins ‘Most Promising Newcomer’

This year’s British Independent Film Awards has come and gone, and one of the stars who shined bright last night was Sam Adewunmi, who was awarded the ‘Most Promising Newcomer’ award.

Also, Syrian civil war documentary For Sama received the major awards for season. Check out the full list below:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS

Special Jury Prize

AMANDA NEVILL

Best British Independent Film

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Best Director sponsored by Broadsword Event House

WAAD AL-KATEAB, EDWARD WATTS For Sama

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, SIMON BLACKWELL The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Documentary

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Best Actress

RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy

Best Actor

JOSH O’CONNOR Only You

Best Supporting Actress

RUTHXJIAH BELLENEA The Last Tree

Best Supporting Actor

HUGH LAURIE The Personal History of David Copperfield

Most Promising Newcomer

SAM ADEWUNMI The Last Tree

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood

HARRY WOOTLIFF Only You

Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

EMMA JANE UNSWORTH Animals

Breakthrough Producer

KATE BYERS, LINN WAITE Bait

The Raindance Discovery Award

CHILDREN OF THE SNOW LAND Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight

SARAH CROWE The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Cinematography

BENJAMIN KRACUN Beats

Best Costume Design

SUZIE HARMAN, ROBERT WORLEY The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film

CHLOE LAMBOURNE, SIMON McMAHON For Sama

Best Make-Up & Hair Design sponsored by MAC Cosmetics

JEREMY WOODHEAD Judy

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

JACK ARNOLD Wild Rose

Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice

CRISTINA CASALI The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Sound supported by Halo Post

DAVID BOWTLE-McMILLAN, JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM, ROBERT FARR Beats

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

ANNA Dekel Berenson, Merlin Merton, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho, Jan Young-Hwan, Moon Yang-kwon, Sin-ae Kwak, Han Jin Won