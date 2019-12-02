British Independent Film Awards: Sam Adewunmi Wins ‘Most Promising Newcomer’

This year’s British Independent Film Awards has come and gone, and one of the stars who shined bright last night was Sam Adewunmi, who was awarded the ‘Most Promising Newcomer’ award.

Also, Syrian civil war documentary For Sama received the major awards for season. Check out the full list below:

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS

Special Jury Prize
AMANDA NEVILL

Best British Independent Film
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Best Director sponsored by Broadsword Event House
WAAD AL-KATEAB, EDWARD WATTS For Sama

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films
ARMANDO IANNUCCI, SIMON BLACKWELL The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Documentary
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Best Actress
RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy

Best Actor
JOSH O’CONNOR Only You

Best Supporting Actress
RUTHXJIAH BELLENEA The Last Tree

Best Supporting Actor
HUGH LAURIE The Personal History of David Copperfield

Most Promising Newcomer
SAM ADEWUNMI The Last Tree

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood
HARRY WOOTLIFF Only You

Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4
EMMA JANE UNSWORTH Animals

Breakthrough Producer
KATE BYERS, LINN WAITE Bait

The Raindance Discovery Award
CHILDREN OF THE SNOW LAND Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight
SARAH CROWE The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Cinematography
BENJAMIN KRACUN Beats

Best Costume Design
SUZIE HARMAN, ROBERT WORLEY The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film
CHLOE LAMBOURNE, SIMON McMAHON For Sama

Best Make-Up & Hair Design sponsored by MAC Cosmetics
JEREMY WOODHEAD Judy

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group
JACK ARNOLD Wild Rose

Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice
CRISTINA CASALI The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Sound supported by Halo Post
DAVID BOWTLE-McMILLAN, JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM, ROBERT FARR Beats

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK
ANNA Dekel Berenson, Merlin Merton, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
PARASITE Bong Joon-ho, Jan Young-Hwan, Moon Yang-kwon, Sin-ae Kwak, Han Jin Won

