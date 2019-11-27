British Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes Dead at 59

Gary Rhodes is dead.

According to CNN, this was confirmed by the British celebrity chef’s family who said in a statement, “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.”

And reacting to the sad news, two Dubai hotels where Rhodes had restaurants, Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, released a statement saying they were “devastated” by the news.

“Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend,” the hotels said. “No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

Per CNN:

Rhodes gained his first Michelin star aged 26 while working at The Castle Hotel in Taunton, southwest England. Over the course of his career, he was head chef at five other Michelin-starred restaurants. In 2004, he set up his first overseas restaurant on the Caribbean island of Grenada, before opening several restaurants in the United Arab Emirates. Well-known for his appearances on television shows “MasterChef” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” he cooked for many celebrities, including Princess Diana, Tom Hanks and his favorite football team, Manchester United. In 2016, Rhodes was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the industry.