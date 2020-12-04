British-born Nigerian boxer, Okolie, may stage fight with Anthony Joshua in Nigeria

English-born Nigerian boxer Lawrence Okolie has revealed that he planned to stage a fight in Nigeria with heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua.

Okolie, 27, will fight a yet to be known opponent in the undercard of the Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev world title bout inside the SSE Arena, Wembley on December 12.

Ahead of the scheduled bout, the unbeaten cruiserweight fighter told Completesports of his plans to return to his motherland.

Asked of his unbeaten streak after 14 fights, he said he just loves being I the ring.

“Because I enjoy fighting, it’s more about excitement to me. I’m a fan of boxing and to be in a position to be the fighter it’s a blessing. I’ve been training everyday for this fight and I can say I’m not under any pressure.”

On his plans in his next visit to Nigeria, he said: “I haven’t been back in a while, but my parents always tell me make sure you when you go back, you go with something and it will be a blessing to go back with a world title.

“Me and Anthony Joshua have already spoken about it but once again I don’t want to put any pressure on myself. For now, I can’t give an exact date but it is something we are looking at.”

