Britain’s Prince Philip, 97, Unhurt After Car Crash

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has been involved in a car crash while driving near the Queen’s Sandringham estate, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in the accident, which happened as he drove a Land Rover out of a driveway onto the A149 Thursday evening.

The other car involved was a Kia. Two women in it needed hospital treatment and have since been discharged.

Eyewitnesses who saw the duke’s Land Rover overturned during the collision, said they helped the him out of the vehicle. He was conscious but very, very shocked and shaken, they added.

The duke is back at Sandringham and has seen a doctor as a precaution, BBC writes.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying at the estate in Norfolk since Christmas.