Brit awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

Last night, the 2020 Brit Awards took place at London’s 02 Arena, and some of the stars who performed at the ceremony included Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, and many others.
Find the full list of winners below.
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER
Female Solo Artist
FKA twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals – WINNER
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender
Rising Star
Celeste (winner, previously announced)
Song of the Year (Voted by the Academy)
AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”
Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNER
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”
Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker – “Just You and I”
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Stormzy – Heavy is the Head
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator – WINNER
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo