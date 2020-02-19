Brit awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

Last night, the 2020 Brit Awards took place at London’s 02 Arena, and some of the stars who performed at the ceremony included Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, and many others.

Find the full list of winners below.

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – WINNER

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – WINNER

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals – WINNER

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

Rising Star

Celeste (winner, previously announced)

Song of the Year (Voted by the Academy)

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNER

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator – WINNER

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo