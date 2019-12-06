Brighton stun Arsenal at the Emirates

Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg suffered his first home loss as Brighton beat a limp Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates on Thursday.

Neal Maupay headed in a deserved winner for the Seagulls 10 minutes from time after Alexandre Lacazette had cancelled out Adam Webster’s opener for Brighton.

Aaron Connolly missed a glorious chance and Bernd Leno denied Maupay and Davy Propper before Brighton deservedly took the lead when Arsenal failed to clear a corner and Webster fired home the loose ball from close range.

Joe Willock was sacrificed at the interval as Ljungberg introduced club record signing Nicolas Pepe, who had started on the bench for the fifth straight league game under two different managers.

Ljungberg’s halftime tinkering did the trick as the hosts came out a different side in the second half.

Lacazette’s looping header brought Arsenal level just five minutes into the second period before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was inches away from connecting with crosses from Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac.

David Luiz thought he had put Arsenal in front as he turned home from Mesut Ozil’s free-kick only for the Brazilian to rightly be ruled offside after a VAR review.

Brighton made the most of that reprieve to win on the road in the Premier League for the first time since the opening weekend of the season as Aaron Mooy’s cross picked out Maupay to head into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Bernd Leno stranded.

Defeat leaves Arsenal in 10th place and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea in the hunt for Champions League qualification next season.

On this evidence there is little chance of Ljungberg landing the job on a permanent basis as another sparse crowd at the Emirates greeted the final whistle with a chorus of boos.