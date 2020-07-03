Brie Larson Launches YouTube Channel, Says She Made Movies in Her Garage

Brie Larson has launched her very own YouTube channel, saying that she decided to join the video platform because it’s where she has learned so much, from using her printer to how to be a considerate activist.

“This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content, that there’s ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content.”

Titled So I made a decision…, the video featured short interview clips with a number of YouTube stars. The first clip sees Larson with Justine Ezarik learning how to use the platform and struggling to find the record button. Hot Ones host Sean Evans, Swoozie, Lilly Singh, Connor Franta and Michelle Khare are some of the other YouTube personalities Larson chats with.

She asks them for advice on how to be a successful YouTube personality and how to come up with new ideas. Her guests suggest talking about feelings, creating entertaining sketches, redesigning rooms, directing short films and, overall, just starting with content that interests the actress.

“I used to make movies in my garage as a kid every summer; it’s not dissimilar to what I’m doing right now,” Larson tells Evans. “I’m back to the beginning. I feel like I’m 15 again which is pretty cool.”

Larson then concluded her video by highlighting Black creators and artists including Mj Rodriguez, Janet Mock and Tessa Thompson and asked her viewers to check out their work and social media pages.

Watch Larson’s first YouTube video below.

