Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes’ Debut Series with Netflix is Here

Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes’ debut Series with Netflix is finally here.

THR reports that the Julia Quinn’s best-selling steamy romance novels which forms the basis of Rhimes’ first series under her nine-figure Netflix deal, is as steamy Grey Anatomy’s Meredith and McDreamy’s early love story.

The period drama which is set in London society in the early 1800s arrives 20 years after author, Julia Quinn wrote the first book of the nine-title series.

Speaking on adapting the regency romance for TV, Shonda Rhimes said;

“I remember I was almost scaring people, like, ‘We have to get these crazy romance novels — they’re hot and they’re sexy and they’re really interesting,'” Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter in an October cover story.

Quinn also noted that there was no hesitation on her part when Shonda Rhimes reached out to buy rights to the her book four years ago.

“One of the first things that people ask you, both when you go into the negotiation process for optioning and afterward — are you willing to hand over creative control? Or did you give up creative control? And you know, when they asked me, I said take it. And that’s because it was Shonda Rhimes! I’m not going to tell Shonda Rhimes how to make television, you know? She’s basically the smartest, most successful person out there and I couldn’t imagine doubting her in any way.”

We can’t wait to see the magic Shonda Rhimes makes with this.

