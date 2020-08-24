Bride abducted hours after wedding

A newlywed bride and a nursing mother have been abducted at Sutti village in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state by suspected bandits.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust said the bride was taken while being conveyed to her groom’s home on Wednesday, August 19.

According to the source, the nursing mother, who is the wife of Magajin Garin Sulli, was kidnapped with her baby at their residence on Thursday night.

It is understood that the bandits also kidnapped yet-to-be ascertained number of traders along Balle-Tangaza road on Wednesday.

“The traders were coming back to Tangaza from Balle in two commercial vehicles. They rammed into a roadblock mounted by the bandits, who ordered them out of the vehicles and whisked them away.

“As at last Friday, nothing is heard about them but the vehicles are still there at the spot of their abduction,” the source added.

The source noted that one of the two drivers shot by the bandits was discharged from the hospital while the remaining one didn’t survive the gun shot.

“There is a village called Garin Alfarma which most of its residents relocated to Gidan Madi, the headquarter of Tangaza for fear of the hoodlums,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, said their men were out “secure the area, arrest the hoodlums and rescue the abductees.”

