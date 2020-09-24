Brett Hankison, One of the Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Murder Has Been Indicated

Though Brett Hankinson, one of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s murder has been indicted and charged, it looks like there’s a long road to getting justice for her.

The Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron who was the special prosecutor in this case, announced that a grand jury indicted the former LMPD on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

He was charged with shooting 10 rounds outside Taylor’s apartment, some of which ended up in adjacent apartment units. This is what he was indicted for.

Out of the three officers that came into her apartment and shot her, only Hankison was charged as Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly are yet to be charged with anything.

Let it be clear that Brett Hankison was not charged with the murder of Breonna Taylor and has posted the $15000 bail bond that was set.

Many celebrities have reacted to the news as a travesty of justice and below are some of the reactions.

26-year-old Breonna Taylor was murdered in her apartment way back in March and there has been a public outcry to arrest and indict the police officers responsible with protests erupting all over the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

