Breaking: Youths set Ondo Church on fire

A group of angry youths on Wednesday burnt down Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure Ondo state.

The church was set on fire after the corpse of a year old boy declared missing in the church some week ago was exhumed.

This comes days after founder of the church, Prophet Alpha Babatunde was arrested by the Department of State Security(DSS) in Akure, Ondo State capital after complaint filed by the child’s mother.

The prophet was picked up after reports that the child was last seen in his car.

