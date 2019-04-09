Breaking: Yobe State Capital, Damaturu, Under Boko Haram Attack

The capital of Yobe State, Damaturu, is currently under attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

Resident of Maisandari area, an outskirt of Damaturu, said the attackers came through the eastern part of the town and started shooting sporadically, Daily Trust writes.

One of those who spoke to the newspaper, Usaini Maisandari, said they were outside his home when they saw the assailants coming into the area in hilux vans that are laden with Anti-aircraft.

“We all scampered for safety. Can you hear the gunshot and explosions? I want you to pray for us please,” he said.

It is understood that heavily armed soldiers have advanced toward the insurgents’ direction.

More to follow…

 

