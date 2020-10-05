BREAKING: White House Press Secretary tests positive for Coronavirus

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement on Twitter Monday, McEnany said she had tested positive, but is not experiencing any symptoms.

She said she had previously tested negative for the virus every day since Thursday.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press were listed as close contacts by the White House medical unit,” she said, adding that she will begin the quarantine process and work remotely.

“Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

The CDC guidelines recommend someone with exposure to the virus immediately self-quarantine.

She is at least the 11th person close to the president to be diagnosed with coronavirus as the pandemic makes a swift spread at the US seat of government.

Her positive test brings President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus under more scrutiny.

The president has come under more criticism for his handling of the virus since he was admitted at the Walter Reed Hospital Friday after testing positive.

Unlike Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump defies the warning of scientists by not mandating the wearing of masks at the White House and his campaign rallies.

