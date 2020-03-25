Breaking: Vice-President Osinbajo tests negative for Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has tested tests negative for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Osinbajo’s test comes a day after the president, Muhammadu Buhari also tested negative for the flu-like virus ravaging the world.

Announcing his test, the Senior Special Assistant-Media & Publicity to the vice-president, Laulo Akande he had been observing social distancing as he was in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

Sources say the Aso Villa State House where the president and vice-president reside have been on lockdown since Tuesday after Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the president, tested positive to the virus.

More to follow…

