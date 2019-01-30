Breaking: Venezuela’s Maduro Ready to Negotiate with Opposition

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said he was prepared to hold negotiations with the US-backed opposition, Juan Guaido, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

“I am ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition so that we could talk for the good of Venezuela,” Maduro told the Russian state news agency in an interview in Caracas.

Maduro’s capitulation comes in the wake of new US sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, aimed at caging the embattled leftist leader.

It also comes after Guaido hinted at working behind the scenes with the military to ease Maduro out of power.

The US had called on other countries – including France, Germany and the UK to back Guaido’s effort to restore the country to democracy, and bring an end to years of strife and misrule.

Russia, China and Turkey however insist Maduro remains the country’s legitimate leader.