Breaking: United to face LASK in Europa league Last 16 [Full draw]

Manchester United will continue their quest to win the Europa League for a second time in three years with a last 16 draw against Austrian side LASK Linz.

United brushed aside Belgium’s Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford Thursday to qualify 6-1 on aggregate – with Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo netting his first goal – as they continue their upward surge since February.

The Red Devils will come in as heavy favourites against LASK, who reached the last 16 of Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time after edging Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate.

Fellow premier League outfit Wolves have been drawn against Olympiakos, who pulled off the upset of the last round by eliminating Arsenal.

Inter Milan take on Getafe while AS Roma are up against Sevilla in two tantalising Italy v Spain clashes.

See the full Last 16 draw below

Istanbul Basaksehir v FC Copenhagen

Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

Red Bull Salzburg or Eintracht Frankfurt v Basel

LASK v Manchester United