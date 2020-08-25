Breaking: United captain Maguire found guilty in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery following his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Maguire, 27, was one of three people arrested on Thursday after an altercation with police outside a bar.

Maguire’s brother Joe, 28 and Christopher Sharman, 29, also appeared in court on Tuesday, and like the England centre-back, both men were found guilty of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery.

Maguire was released on bail last week after the tiff, and was named in England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

