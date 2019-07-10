Breaking: UK Ambassador to US, Kim Darroch, Resigns

Sir Kim Darroch has resigned as UK ambassador to the US amid a row over leaked emails critical of President Trump’s administration.

The ambassador has been in the eye of a storm since a memo in which he criticised the Donald Trump White House, leaked on Sunday.

His resignation comes after Boris Johnson, favourite to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, avoided questions on whether he would keep him in the role.

Trump on Tuesday reacted badly to the leak, calling Ambassador Darroch a ‘Very stupid guy’ and ‘pompous fool’, as relations between the two countries reach a new low.

More to follow…