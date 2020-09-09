Breaking: Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump was on Wednesday nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts in reaching the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament and chairman to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, submitted the nomination.

Tybring-Gjedde had previously submitted a nomination for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

In addition to the Israel-UAE deal, the nomination letter to the Nobel Committee cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties… such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea.”

Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News that he is nevertheless “not a big Trump supporter,” but added that “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes.

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump.

“For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” he said to Fox News, referring to former US president Barack Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize win in 2009.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

