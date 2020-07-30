Breaking: Trump calls for delay to US Presidential Election

US President Donald Trump has called for November’s presidential election to be postponed, citing potential cases of fraud over increased postal voting.

In a tweet Thursday, the republican leader suggested a delay until people can “properly, securely and safely” vote.

Mr Trump has long railed against mail-in voting which he has said would be susceptible to fraud despite little evidence to support his claim.

US states want to make postal voting easier due to public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic which continues to be on the rise.

In a tweet, Mr Trump said “universal mail-in voting” would make November’s vote the “most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history” and a “great embarrassment to the USA”.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Earlier this month, six US states – California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington – were planning to hold “all-mail” ballot elections this November.

These states will automatically send postal ballots to all registered voters, which then have to be sent back or dropped off on election day – although some in-person voting is still available in certain limited circumstances.

Critics of postal voting however argue that people could vote more than once via absentee ballots and in person.

