BREAKING: Trump and wife Melania test positive for Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and are now in quarantine.

Trump, aged 74, announced the news in a tweet early Friday saying, “We will get through this together,” he wrote.

This comes after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coronavirus.

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio this week.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump’s doctor Sean Conley released a statement, saying the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence”.

“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” the statement said.

Exerts are saying the development is a national security concern for the US and it is not clear how it will affect arrangements for the second presidential debate in a fortnight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

