Breaking: Tribunal Rules in Favour of Fayemi

The election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has unanimously struck out the case of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Prof Olusola Kolapo, and upheld Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress as the duly elected governor of the state.

Olusola and the PDP had challenged the result of the gubernatorial poll announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

But in a ruling Monday, the tribunal, which moved to Abuja last year, struck out his case and upheld the result announced by INEC.

More to follow…