The Bayelsa State Governorship Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

This followed a petition by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party that it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the election.

Monday’s ruling comes two days after the tribunal dismissed three other petitions against the election of Mr Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Governor Diri and the PDP can, however, challenge the ruling at the appeal court.

More to follow…

