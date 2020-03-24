Breaking: Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed to 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been shifted back by one year following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging much of the world.

The decision was reached Tuesday after a meeting between Japanese officials and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This is the first time that the summer Olympics would be postponed – though we’ve had three cancellations during the first and second world wars.

As things stand, the games scheduled to begin on 24 July, will now take place “no later than summer 2021”, IOC said.

In the aftermath of the decision, the Tokyo Paralympic Games will also be postponed until 2021.

“I proposed to postpone for a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement,” Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

The postponement is not without complications though, as the fate if athletes remain uncertain in terms of preparations and disruption of the sports calendar.

Analysts now project that the Olympics – which was supposed to cost Japan $20billion – will now gulp an additional $5billion.