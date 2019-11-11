Breaking: Thugs set SDP secretariat ablaze in Kogi

Suspected political hoodlums during the wee hours of Monday burnt down the Kofi Social Democratic Party (SDP) secretariat, in Lokoja, the capital.

The SDP secretariat is located adjacent to Lokoja local government secretariat, around the Paparanda Square.

The SDP secretariat was earlier attacked on Sunday, as yet unknown persons destroyed its windows and doors, while banners, posters and other campaign materials at the secretariat were also vandalized.

Sources say policemen came to the scene of the mayhem but were overpowered by the well-armed thugs.

The party had earlier alleged of ongoing plans to attack the convoy of the SDP governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti, adding that the unfolding events confirmed its outcry ahead of Saturday’s poll.

It also comes a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were arming thugs ahead of the weekend poll.

The police have yet to issue a statement on the matter.