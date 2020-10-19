Breaking: Thugs break into Benin prison, release inmates

A group of yet-to-be-identified thugs have beached the Benin Prison popularly called White House, setting several inmates free.

It is understood that a number of persons were said to have sustained injuries after the armed squad of prison officials engaged the suspected hoodlums in gunfire.

They also destroyed the High Court 4 which is beside the prison where the hoodlums vandalised.

The hoodlums, taking advantage of then #EndSARS protests, started gathering along Sapele Road beside the prison as early as 7 am setting bonfires and sending back road users.

They launched their attack when their number had swelled considerably, broke a part of the wall while some climbed the fence into the prison yard.

More to follow…

