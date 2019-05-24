Breaking: Theresa May Announces Resignation as UK Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed her resignation from the post after months of political tumult.

The embattled Prime Minister said she will quit as party leader and PM on June 7.

May made the announcement on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street on Friday morning in an emotion-laden speech.

She said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve as Britain’s second female prime minister.

Her voice breaking, she said she would leave “with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love”.

The prime minister listed a series of what she said were her government’s achievements, including tackling the deficit, reducing unemployment and boosting funding for mental health.

But she admitted: “It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.”

May’s announcement came after a meeting with Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee – which was prepared to trigger a second no-confidence vote in her leadership if she refused to resign.

Her fate was sealed after a 10-point “new Brexit deal”, announced in a speech on Tuesday, infuriated Tory backbenchers and many of her own cabinet – while falling flat with the Labour MPs it was meant to persuade.