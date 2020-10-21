Breaking: The Nation Office on fire

Yet to be identifies hoodlums have set the office of The Nation Newspaper on fire.

This comes as the #EndSARS protests continue to rage across the country.

The print news platform is said to belong to former governor of Lagos and national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu.

A reporter with the newspaper told Premium Times “our office is on fire now but LASEMA and police have been called for rescue.”

“Reporters and other staff have run for their lives. Some are also trapped,” the reporter said asking not to be named.

The office is located at Fatai Atere way, Mushin, Lagos

Earlier in the day, Television Continental (TVC), also owned by Tinubu, was also set on fire by hoodlums in continuation of the protests.

More to follow…

