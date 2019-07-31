Breaking: Taraba Varsity Shuts Down over Tiv/Jukun Crisis

Authorities of the Federal University Wukari on Wednesday closed down the varsity, following alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff in the raging Jukun/Tiv ethnic crisis.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Wukari, the Registrar of the university, Mr Magaji Gangumi, said a Committee of Deans and Directors of the university, on behalf of the Senate, approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.

He added that the suspension became imperative following a protest by the students over the alleged incident.

“The Committee of Deans and Directors of Federal University, Wukari, on behalf of the Senate, has approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.

“This follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari-Katsina-Ala highway on Tuesday.

“Students are directed to vacate the hostels and the university premises by or before 12 noon on Wednesday,” he stated.

Taraba State, in the middle-belt region, has been one of the worst-hit since the spike in crises and communal clashes in the region.

Local communities have been ravaged by the nefarious activities of armed herdsmen, while the capital, Jalingo, and environs have been besieged by ethno-religious violence.