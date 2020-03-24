Breaking: Suspected Coronavirus case in Kebbi

The first outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been recorded in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital.

Our source in the northwest Nigerian state says the suspect is an NYSC member presently serving in the state.

This brings the total number of (COVID-19) cases in the country to 41, after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced three new cases on Monday that jerked up the toll to 40.

It is understood that the patient is currently undergoing treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kebbi.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the management of NYSC last week closed orientation camps across the country.

The disease has so far claimed two lives in the country as cases continue to grow.

