Breaking; Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma winner of Imo election

The Supreme Court has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as duly elected Governor of Imo State.

In a unanimous decision of 7 member panel, the apex court held that all votes due to Hope Uzodinma unlawfully excluded from 318 polling units be added and the certificate of return issued to Emeka Ihedioha be withdrawn immediately.

The extraordinary decision comes after Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance withdrew his suit challenging the victory of Ihedioha, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the poll.

More to follow…