Breaking: Supreme Court Sacks Adamawa Reps Member

The Supreme Court has sacked Mustapha Usman, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member of the House of Representatives, representing Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State.

In a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, a five-man panel of the court upheld an appeal marked: SC/790/2019 Abdulra’uf Abdulkadir Modibo also of the APC, TheNation writes.

The apex court held that it was not only found that Usman forged his credentials, he also did not participate in the National Youth Service Corps scheme, as he claimed.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice John Okoro, ‎held that Modibo, who came second the APC primary, did not participate in all the stages of the election, the person who came second in the election and met the constitutional requirements, should be issued certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

More to follow…

