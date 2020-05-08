Breaking: Supreme Court nullifies Orji Kalu’s conviction, 12-yr jail term

The Supreme Court, on Friday, voided the judgement that convicted and sentenced the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor-Kalu, to 12 years imprisonment.

Kalu was on December 5, 2019, sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering during his time as Abia State governor.

But in a unanimous decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by Justice Amina Augie, Nigeria’s apex court held that the Federal High Court in Lagos acted without jurisdiction when it convicted Kalu, his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Udeogu.

According to it, trial Justice Mohammed Liman was no longer a judge of the Federal High Court as at the time he sat and delivered the judgement that convicted the defendants for allegedly stealing about N7.1billion from Abia state treasury.

According to the Supreme Court, Justice Liman, having been elevated to the Court of Appeal before then, lacked the powers to return to sit as a High Court Judge.

As a result, the Supreme Court quashed the judgement that convicted the defendants and ordered a fresh trial of the defendants.

