Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s appeal for review

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s appeal for review

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application for review of its January 14, 2020 judgment that sacked former Imo Governor Emeka Iheodiha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

The ruling by the apex court sparked outrage across the country and beyond, prompting Ihedioha to apply for a review.

But after two adjournments, the Apex Court on Tuesday dismissed the suit, saying the prayer for a review was lacking in merit.

The decision comes bare days after the Supreme Court also dismissed an application for a review of its judgment on the Bayelsa governorship election.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

Apologise to Supreme Court, Bamgbose tells PDP ahead of Imo Guber review

March 3, 2020

Osun govt abolishes single school uniform, reverts to 6-3-3-4 system

March 3, 2020

Sacked Bayelsa dep-gov elect on the verge of suicide – Timipre Sylva

March 3, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *