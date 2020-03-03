Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s appeal for review

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application for review of its January 14, 2020 judgment that sacked former Imo Governor Emeka Iheodiha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

The ruling by the apex court sparked outrage across the country and beyond, prompting Ihedioha to apply for a review.

But after two adjournments, the Apex Court on Tuesday dismissed the suit, saying the prayer for a review was lacking in merit.

The decision comes bare days after the Supreme Court also dismissed an application for a review of its judgment on the Bayelsa governorship election.

