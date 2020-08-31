Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Yahaya Bello as Kogi governor

The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Yahaya Bello in the last governorship election in Kogi State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered Monday morning, the court’s seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Engr. Musa Wada.

Justice John Okoro authored the lead judgment, which was read by Justice Uwani Abba Aji, in which the court held that the PDP appeal lacked merit.

The apex court upheld the concurrent decisions of the trial tribunal and the Court of Appeal that the petitioners failed to prove their claim that Bello was not lawfully returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election held November 16, 2019.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

