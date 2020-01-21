Ortom

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Ortom’s election

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Benue Governor.

A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, dismissed the appeal by Emmanuel Jime, who contested as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who read the lead judgment, held that the appellants (Jime and APC) failed to present any cogent reason to move the court to tamper with the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts, which both upheld Ortom’s election.

