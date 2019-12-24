Breaking: Sowore regains freedom

Pro-democracy activist and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has been released from detention.

Sowore was released on Tuesday evening following an order to the Department of State Services (DSS) by Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his freedom.

The AGF had taken over the case after the infamous court invasion by DSS officials to rearrest Sowore, just 24 hours after releasing him on bail following an order by an Abuja Court.

More to follow…