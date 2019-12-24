Breaking: Sowore regains freedom

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Breaking: Sowore regains freedom

Pro-democracy activist and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has been released from detention.

Sowore was released on Tuesday evening following an order to the Department of State Services (DSS) by Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his freedom.

The AGF had taken over the case after the infamous court invasion by DSS officials to rearrest Sowore, just 24 hours after releasing him on bail following an order by an Abuja Court.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

Redeemed Pastor, 67, nabbed for fondling breast of 11-yr-old girl

December 24, 2019
Ortom

Ortom directs Benue University to admit best graduating student rejected by ABU

December 24, 2019

‘Why I ran away from Arabic school’ – Obasanjo

December 24, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *