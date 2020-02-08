Breaking: Soldier kills 20 in gun rampage in Thailand Mall

A soldier has killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more in a gun rampage in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

In an extraordinary development, Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp.

He posted images of his attack on social media sites, before driving to the city centre and into a shopping complex, where he is believed to be holed up.

Authorities have sealed off the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, as they try to track down the suspect.

Troops and police have entered the building and there have been reports of more gunshots.

Defence ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said hundreds of people had been brought out of the complex safely, but there could be dozens still in the building.

A tweet from security forces said the ground floor had now been cleared.

The Bangkok Post reported earlier that the suspect, who it said was 32 years old, had taken hostages, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Security forces evacuate people from the shopping complex

The BBC reports that the suspect’s mother has been brought to the shopping centre to try to persuade him to give himself up.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that a total of 31 people have been injured, with 10 of them in a critical condition.