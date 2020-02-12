Breaking: Sir Victor Olaiya is dead

emmanuel

Legendary highlife singer, Sir Victor Olaiya, has died after a brief illness.

Olaiya, whose timeless songs have been sampled by both older and young artistes, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, on Wednesday at the age of 89.

The Baby Jowo singer, who celebrated his 89 birthday last December, was confirmed dead by Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd., Bimbo Esho via her Facebook page.

Esho wrote:

“The Death of the Doyen of Highlife music in Nigeria The entire music world wish to announce the death of a Legend of Highlife music one of the last man standing, the last of the original Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya OON.”

His death has also been confirmed by Michael Odiong of Premiere Music, the record label that holds his music repertoire.

More to follow…

,

