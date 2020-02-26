Breaking: Sharapova retires from tennis

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has quit professional tennis at the age of 32.

In an article written for Vogue and Vanity Fair, Sharapova said her body “had become a distraction” after a struggle with shoulder injuries.

The Russian won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17 and completed the career slam – all four major titles – by winning the French Open in 2012.

She hit a career low when in 2016, she was handed a 15-month ban after testing positive for banned substance meldonium.

The five-time major winner claimed she had been taking the substance medicinally and had no knowledge it was banned at the time.

She has been a shadow of her former self since her return to the game in 2017.