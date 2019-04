The senate has passed a sum of N8.916 trillion as the budget for the 2019 fiscal year.

This is against the N8.83 trillion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the National Assembly last year.

The new budget figure was passed after Danjuma Goje, chairman senate committee on appropriations, presented a report on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The figure is N86 billion higher than what Buhari presented at NASS on December 19.

More to follow…