The Senate on Thursday approved the $22.7bn loan request of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) after a heated debate that ended up in closed session.

Recall that the request was turned down by the eighth senate led by Abubakar Saraki, citing the country huge debt burden among other reasons.

But the Ahmed Lawan-led senate finally approved the loan request during Thursday’s plenary.

Details later…