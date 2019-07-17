Breaking: Senate Confirms Tanko Muhammad as CJN

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Muhammad, who arrived at the Senate in the morning in the company of senior judicial officers, was ushered into the chamber around 11:13am.

He was accompanied to the red chamber by top judiciary officers in the country.

The CJN answered questions on corruption, administration of criminal justice and the poor funding of the judiciary

Muhammad has been acting as acting CJN since January 25 this year when the then CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended from office on alleged corrupt practices .

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week Thursday forwarded to the Senate , a letter requesting for confirmation of Muhammad as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said all the relevant credentials of the acting CJN have been distributed to all the Senators for required perusal.

He said, “Distinguished colleagues, please study the documents already distributed in preparation for screening and possible confirmation of Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as Chief Justice of Nigeria,” he said.