Breaking; Sanwo-Olu locks down Lagos for 3 days

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced the suspension of all activities in the state for the next three days.

This comes in the wake of an escalation of violent activities across the state after about 12 days of peaceful protests against police brutality.

The governor made the announcement during a live broadcast on Wednesday morning, adding that only essential workers will be allowed to move.

No fewer than seven people have been reportedly killed and scores injured after security operatives attacker unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The governor had earlier alluded to ‘forces beyond his control’ being responsible for the bloodbath.

