Breaking: Sanwo-Olu’s family house set ablaze [Video]

The family house of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been reportedly set ablaze by aggrieved youths on Wednesday.

This comes bare 24 hours after some #EndSARS protesters were shot by soldiers deployed to the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The Governor had earlier declared a 24-hour curfew in Lagos State to curb the spread of violence being perpetrated by hoodlums.

But some protesters defied the order and assembled at the toll gate which was their usual protest ground.

This led to the massacre by security operatives that killed no fewer than seven and left many injured.

See a video of the fire on Sabwo-Olu’s home below.

