Breaking: Rotimi Amaechi attacked in Spain

Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has announced a physical attack on him by some people he described as “misguided Nigerians.”

Amaechi said he was on a climate change summit in Spain when some violent Nigerians charged at him.

He added that the attackers were summarily restrained by the police in Madrid before any damage could be done.

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain,” Mr Amaechi said on Twitter Friday evening.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”

It was not immediately clear which group was responsible for the coordinated harassment of the minister in Spain.

The attack comes weeks after a Nigerian senator, Ike Ekweremadu, was mugged while attending an event in Germany.

The separatist Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) claimed responsibility for that attack.