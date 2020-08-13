Breaking: Ronaldo offered to Barcelona in shock transfer move

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Spanish giants Barcelona in a sensational summer switch.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claims that Juventus are keen to get Ronaldo’s huge wages off their bill, and that this has led to the Portugal international being offered a move to Barcelona, where he’ll team up with great rival Lionel Messi.

Balague also mentions murmurings of Ronaldo possibly leaving Juve for Paris Saint-Germain or perhaps a move to the MLS, and that would surely be more likely than a switch to the Nou Camp.

It remains uncertain is the 35-year-old Portuguese will be welcome at the Camp Nou after his long association with their arch rivals Real Madrid.

