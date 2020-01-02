Breaking: Residents flee as Boko Haram strikes Michika

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Jihadists on Thursday attacked villages in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The marauding insurgents struck just before 7:00pm, disrupting wedding festivities and sending frightened residents scampering for safety.

Our source said many helpless locals took refuge in surrounding hills as the terrorists invaded the villages, shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze.

It is not yet clear the number of casualties from the attack, which is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

The dastardly raid comes bare days after Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai celebrated the end of the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

More to follow…

