BREAKING: Reps to summon Buhari over growing insecurity

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to invite the President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to brief the house on the true state of the security situation in the country.

The resolution was reached at Tuesday’s plenary when the House considered a motion moved by members from Borno State on the recent massacre of 43 rice farmers in the state by Boko Haram insurgents.

The debate initially got rowdy after the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, appealed that it would be inappropriate and counterproductive to invite the president.

After strong opposition by some members of the House and executive session was held and Representative Ahmed Jaha, who is one of the sponsors moved an amendment to invite the President to brief on the security situation in the country.

His amendment was seconded and unanimously adopted, though no date was set.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

