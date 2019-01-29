Breaking: Reps Pass National Minimum Wage Bill

The House of Representatives has finally passed the new National Minimum Wage bill.

A day after conducting its public hearing, the lawmakers considered the report of the ad hoc committee clause by clause.

The Senate is expected to agree with the recommendations of the House when it returns from the elections break before transmitting to the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter read to the lawmakers by the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara, urged the amendment of the National Minimum Wage Amendment Act 2011 to raise the minimum wage from N18,000 to N27,000.

A tripartite committee set up by the government had recommended N30,000, but the council of state adopted that figure for federal staff and recommended N27,000 for state and private sector workers.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) meanwhile, rejected the N27,000, urging the National Assembly to jerk it up to N30,000 for all workers.

More to follow…